Viral Video: In Dramatic Visuals, Devotee Swept Away Near Ajmer's Khwaja Garib Nawaz Dargah, Rescued By Locals

MENAFN - Live Mint) Heavy rainfall in Rajasthan over the past 24 hours has created flood-like situations in several cities, including Ajmer, Pushkar, Bundi, Sawai Madhopar, and Pali.

In dramatic visuals, a devotee was swept away by strong currents near the Khwaja Garib Nawaz Dargah in Ajmer . He slipped near the Nizam gate but was fortunately rescued by a hotel staffer.

WATCH:Rain fury in Ajmer

According to a PTI report, several others were also swept away in Ajmer's Dargah area by the strong water flow, , prompting locals to intervene and rescue them.

As a result of continuous rainfall in Ajmer, a dilapidated house collapsed in Lakhan Kotdi on Saturday morning. Fortunately, the family had vacated the premises the day before due to the appearance of cracks in the structure, the police said.

Meanwhile, Ajmer's Ana Sagar lake is overflowing as a result of the persistent rain, with locals using sandbags to try to control the flow, the report added.

Municipal Corporation Chief Engineer Vinod Manohar stated that waterlogging occurred due to the overflow from the lake's outlets, and the channel gates have been opened.

IMD predicts a new wave of heavy rain in Rajasthan

According to the MeT department, Rajasthan has received 126 per cent more rainfall than normal since the start of the monsoon season on June 1.

Jaipur MeT department director Radhey Shyam Sharma indicated that a depression over eastern Rajasthan is expected to gradually move toward western Rajasthan, weakening in the next few hours into a well-marked low-pressure area, the PTI report said.

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in the Jodhpur division on Saturday, with moderate to heavy rain anticipated in some areas of the Ajmer and Udaipur divisions. The likelihood of reduced heavy rain activity in the Bharatpur, Jaipur, Kota, and Bikaner divisions from Saturday is also strong, Sharma added.

He further noted that a rapid decline in rain activities across the state is likely from Sunday onward, providing relief from the heavy downpours for the following week.

A new wave of heavy rain could potentially return to eastern Rajasthan around July 27-28, the director mentioned.

In the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, the highest rainfall recorded was 234.0 mm in Nainwa of Bundi district, followed by 230 mm in Merta City of Nagaur, 190 mm in Mangliawas of Ajmer, 180 mm in Nasirabad of Ajmer, and 160 mm in Pratapgarh.

(With inputs from PTI)