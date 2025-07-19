Commemorative Ceremonies Held In Honor Of Azerbaijani Martyrs

MENAFN - AzerNews) Commemorative events were held to honor the memory of Alqayev Harun Mahammad oglu and Jafarov Vusal Shafi oglu, who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

According to the information, the ceremonies took place at the Hazi Aslanov Army Ideological and Cultural Center. The events were attended by representatives from the Ministry of Defense, public figures, relatives and comrades-in-arms of the fallen soldiers, as well as members of the public.

The ceremonies began with a moment of silence in memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and all those who lost their lives for Azerbaijan's independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty. The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was then performed.

Speakers at the events paid tribute to the bravery and heroism shown by the two martyrs during combat. Attendees were provided with detailed information about the life stories and military service of Harun Alqayev and Vusal Jafarov, followed by patriotic musical performances.

The families and loved ones of the fallen soldiers expressed their heartfelt gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for their continuous support and for ensuring that the memory of the martyrs remains honored and respected.

<p></p>