FDLE Arrests Key West Man For Possession Of CSAM, Bestiality

KEY WEST, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Jorge Tyler Perez, 28, of Key West, with one count of possession of child sexual abuse material and 14 counts of sexual activities involving animals. These charges are third-degree felonies. This arrest is the result of FDLE's statewide initiative to locate and arrest criminals targeting children and sharing files depicting the sexual abuse of children.

In Nov. 2024, FDLE agents received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children (NCMEC) that a Snapchat user uploaded files that depicted child sexual abuse. The investigation revealed that the user identified as Jorge Tyler Perez also uploaded videos of bestiality.

On July 18, FDLE agents conducted a search warrant and seized an electronic device for further analysis. Tyler Perez was arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Key West Police Department assisted with the investigation.

The Office of the State Attorney, 16th Judicial Circuit, is prosecuting the case.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

