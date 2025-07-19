Uddhav's 'Thackeray Brand' Remark Sparks Political Firestorm In Maharashtra

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's remarks on the "Thackeray brand" and the Election Commission have reignited political tensions in Maharashtra, with the MahaYuti alliance accusing him of destroying the legacy he now claims to protect.

In a fiery interview with Shiv Sena's mouthpiece on Saturday, Thackeray lashed out at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the MahaYuti government, declaring, "Thackeray is not just a brand, it is Maharashtra's identity. Those who are hollow need the Thackeray name to survive."

Taking direct aim at the Election Commission, Thackeray said, "The EC gave away Shiv Sena's election symbol, but they had no right to give away its name."

The comments sparked a swift backlash from Mahayuti leaders, who called Thackeray's outburst a result of political "irrelevance" and "betrayal" of the late Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC, speaking to IANS, dismissed the interview as a "scripted monologue."

"In the interview, only frustration is visible. If Uddhav truly wants to speak, he should give an interview to someone outside Saamana. Sanjay Raut's questions are not journalism -- they're therapy sessions," she said.

"If he speaks freely, the truth will emerge -- about the lack of work, abandoned vision, and why his cadres rebelled and joined Eknath Shinde, winning 60 out of 80 seats," she added.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam accused Uddhav of "sitting in Rahul Gandhi's lap" and allowing Sharad Pawar to "remote control" him.

"By abandoning Balasaheb's Hindutva ideology, Uddhav erased his legacy. That's why real Shiv Sainiks stood with Shinde, not him," Kadam said.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal also slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and said, "Uddhav is acting like a defeated man. In his frustration, he's targeting the Election Commission. He has become politically irrelevant."

The Shiv Sena (UBT) strongly defended Thackeray's statements, accusing the Election Commission of working at the Centre's behest.

Party spokesperson Anand Dubey told IANS, "Uddhav Thackeray rightly said the EC is acting like a puppet of the central government. Who gave the EC the right to decide whose party it is? Shiv Sena was founded by Balasaheb and carried forward by Uddhav -- how can they give it to Shinde?"

Calling the decision unjust, Dubey said, "The real party is with the workers, not the defectors. Workers who built Shiv Sena with blood and sweat are still with Uddhav Thackeray."

"Shiv Sena means Thackeray; Thackeray means Shiv Sena. We want the case to be heard in court on August 20. We are confident of winning. The EC should behave like an independent body, not someone's slave," he said.