(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MACAU, July 19 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Wipha" Update Time: 2025-07-19 17:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect Typhoon Signal No.3 At 17:30 today Will be issued Typhoon Signal No.8 Between midnight and morning on 20th July High Typhoon Signal No.9 Daytime on 20th July Medium to relatively high "blue" Storm Surge Warning In effect "yellow" Storm Surge Warning nighttime on 19th July Medium

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.

