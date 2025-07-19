403
Kuwait Moh Signs Mous With French Medical Institutions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mohammad Al-Otaibi
PARIS, July 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadi on Friday signed memorandums of understanding with French medical institutions aimed at boosting cooperation in the sector with the European nation.
In a statement to KUNA and Kuwaiti Television, the minister affirmed that signing the memoranda of understanding is a new step on the path of executing vision of the sagacious political leadership, led by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, designed to strengthen cooperation with leading French institutions.
It is a new chapter in the medical relations between Kuwait and France and is aimed at overhauling the medical services through know-how exchange and cooperation in training and specialized scientific research.
The inked MoUs cover treatment of tumors, cardiac diseases and organs transplant, he said.
For his part, Dr. Hisham Kalendar, the assistant undersecretary for external medical services at the Ministry of Health, said the memos also aim at offering specialized medical consultation by elite experts, thus patients in Kuwait would no longer need to travel abroad to get the aspired high-level medical treatment.
The memos, he has added, envisage advanced training programs including international fellowship, medical remarks programs, indicating that doctors from France would visit Kuwait.
Meanwhile, the State of Kuwait Ambassador to France Abdullah Al-Shahin said in a statement to KUNA that the signing of the MoUs between the MoH and five of the most prominent medical institutions in France mirrors depth of the bilateral relations and the mutual keenness on developing the cooperation in the vital sectors namely the health realm.
These memos constitute "the direct fruit" of the visit that has been paid by His Highness the Amir to Paris early this week -- marked with a boost to the bilateral relations between the two countries at diverse levels.
Moreover, Ambassador Al-Shahin has affirmed that the involved French institutions are famous of global expertise.
The involved institutions include Alamviva group, Curie Hospital, Foch Hospital, Montessori Institute and Rothschild institution.
The signing ceremony was held earlier today at the State of Kuwait Embassy building in Paris, with attendance of the Minister of Health Dr. Al-Awadi, the Kuwaiti Ambassador, Dr. Kalendar, the head of the Kuwaiti Medical Office in France Dr. Ali Al-Musawi and representatives of the concerned French medical institutions. (end)
