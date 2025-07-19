403
Kuwait Firefighters Subdue Amghara Fire -- KFF
By Hammad Al-Mutairi
KUNA, July 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) successfully contained a large fire that broke out in the Amghara area on Friday, coinciding with a rise in temperatures and strong wind conditions.
Firefighters exerted maximum efforts and applied high-level firefighting procedures to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby areas, said Director of Public Relations and Media at KFF, Brigadier General Mohammed Al-Ghareeb, in a statement to (KUNA).
Firefighting teams operated under the direct supervision of the Chief of Kuwait Fire Force, Major General Talal Al-Roumi.
Al-Ghareeb confirmed that no casualties have been reported. (end)
