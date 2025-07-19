Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
World Leaders Could Learn A Lot From President Ilham Aliyev, Grasp Secret Of His Victory - Sergey Markov

2025-07-19 07:05:43
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) FUZULI, Azerbaijan, July 19.​ Global leaders can learn a lot from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and realize the victory secret, Russian political scientist, director of the Institute of Political Studies of Russia Sergey Markov told reporters ahead of the third Shusha Global Media Forum under the theme“Digital Pathways: Strengthening Information and Media Resilience in the Age of AI”, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

"President Ilham Aliyev managed to fully restore control and liberate the territory of all of Karabakh, and in this sense, many other leaders could learn from him - to understand the secret of victory. He is a very experienced and intelligent leader," Markov said.

The forum will bring together up to 140 international delegates from 52 countries, representing over 30 news agencies, seven international organizations, nearly 80 media outlets, and other entities relevant to the media landscape.

Following the opening ceremony, the event will continue with panel sessions

The Forum will run until July 21.

