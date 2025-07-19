World Leaders Could Learn A Lot From President Ilham Aliyev, Grasp Secret Of His Victory - Sergey Markov
"President Ilham Aliyev managed to fully restore control and liberate the territory of all of Karabakh, and in this sense, many other leaders could learn from him - to understand the secret of victory. He is a very experienced and intelligent leader," Markov said.
The forum will bring together up to 140 international delegates from 52 countries, representing over 30 news agencies, seven international organizations, nearly 80 media outlets, and other entities relevant to the media landscape.
Following the opening ceremony, the event will continue with panel sessions
The Forum will run until July 21.
