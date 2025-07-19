Shmyhal: Ukrainian Weapons Production Has Increased 35-Fold
"Boosting domestic weapons production is a key priority for national defense," Shmyhal said.
He thanked the Ministry for Strategic Industries for its achievements in defense manufacturing and stressed that Ukraine has the capacity for further growth.
"We have significantly scaled up production since the beginning of the full-scale war - by 35 times. And we have the potential to grow even more," Shmyhal said.
According to him, Ukrainian-made weapons currently make up 40% of those used on the front line. The goal, as set by the president, is to raise this figure to 50%.
"Drones, armored vehicles, ammunition - everything our soldiers need," Shmyhal added.
He also noted that the Ministry of Defense would continue close coordination with relevant institutions to further strengthen Ukraine's defense industry.
"We will continue to work in close coordination," Shmyhal said.
On July 17, the Verkhovna Rada approved the appointment of former Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as Ukraine's new Minister of Defense.
