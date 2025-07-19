403
Syria Pres.: Recent Sweida Events Mark Serious Juncture
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, July 19 (KUNA) -- Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa said on Saturday that the recent events in Sweida Province marked a serious turning point and that violent confrontations were controlled due to State intervention.
"The Syrian State has managed to calm the situation despite difficult circumstances," Al-Sharaa said in a TV speech, lashing out at the Israeli occupation intervention as pushing the country into a serious and destabilizing stage.
However, the Syrian leader commended US and Arab mediation efforts to put an end to the situation.
"We thank and appreciate the significant role played by the United States in affirming its support for Syria amid those difficult circumstances," the president said.
He also spoke highly of the European Union (EU), Russia and China for having taken strong stances in rejecting the Israeli occupation bombing and repeated violations of Syrian sovereignty.
He affirmed that only the Syrian State is capable of preserving its prestige and sovereignty throughout all Syrian territory. (end)
