Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Prashant Kishor Injured In Bihar Roadshow: Jan Suraaj Chief Suffers Rib Injury


2025-07-19 07:00:39
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Jan Suraaj founder and political strategist Prashant Kishor suffered a rib injury during a packed roadshow in Bihar's Arrah. While greeting supporters and helping someone in the crowd, he was pushed against his car, resulting in a blow to the chest. Doctors confirm there's no fracture, but Kishor will need to rest before returning to his campaign activities.

MENAFN19072025007385015968ID1109821087

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search