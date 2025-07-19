Prashant Kishor Injured In Bihar Roadshow: Jan Suraaj Chief Suffers Rib Injury

Jan Suraaj founder and political strategist Prashant Kishor suffered a rib injury during a packed roadshow in Bihar's Arrah. While greeting supporters and helping someone in the crowd, he was pushed against his car, resulting in a blow to the chest. Doctors confirm there's no fracture, but Kishor will need to rest before returning to his campaign activities.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.