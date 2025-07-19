'He's At His Best, Has Made Key Adjustments': Shastri Backs 'Prime' KL Rahul To Pile On Test Hundreds

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Ravi Shastri believes KL Rahul is entering the golden phase of his Test career and expects the India opener to score“a lot of hundreds” in the coming years, especially after his impressive showing in the ongoing series against England.

“He's at his prime. He has got to make these next three, four years count,” Shastri said on The ICC Review.“And I see him getting a lot of hundreds because he's playing a lot of cricket in India as well. So whatever that average is, he should be close to 50.”

Rahul has been one of India's standout performers in the ongoing World Test Championship series, amassing 375 runs in three matches at an average of 62.5, including two centuries and a fifty. He currently holds the fourth-highest aggregate in the series and has now scored the joint-second most Test centuries for India in England (four), only behind Rahul Dravid (six).

According to Shastri, Rahul's success is a result of both technical and mental recalibration.“I think there was not one person in the world who denied his potential and said that he (Rahul) was not talented,” Shastri remarked.

“What annoyed people was, with that kind of talent, he was not delivering. And in this series, you're seeing the best of Rahul.”

Shastri also highlighted a specific technical change that has made a big difference.“What I am seeing is a slight adjustment he's made with his front foot, in his stance and while defending. It just opened up a bit, which allows his back to come through cleanly. Even when he's hitting it towards mid-wicket, it's the full face of the blade,” he said.

He further explained how this adjustment has helped Rahul avoid old dismissals.“He doesn't need to close the face of the blade, and fall over and get into trouble like he used to in the past. He would get out leg before, would get out bowled, he would get across too far and then be out leg before as well.”

At 33, Rahul now has 3,632 Test runs at an average of 35.3, with 10 centuries and 18 fifties. With India trailing 2-1 in the five-match series, all eyes will be on the in-form opener when the fourth Test begins at Old Trafford, Manchester, on July 23.