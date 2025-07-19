The Chairperson Of The African Union Commission Welcomes The Signing Of Declaration Of The Principles Between The Democratic Republic Of The Congo And The Alliance Fleuve Congo / March 23 Movement (AFC/M23)

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, July 19, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, warmly welcomes the signing of the Peace Agreement between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Alliance Fleuve Congo / March 23 Movement (AFC/M23) today in Doha, Qatar. This significant development marks a major milestone in the ongoing efforts to achieve lasting peace, security, and stability in eastern DRC and the wider Great Lakes region.

He applauds the constructive role played by the United States Administration and the State of Qatar, and acknowledges the invaluable contributions of all stakeholders, including the regional facilitators from the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

He extends special thanks to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, for his continued dedication and positive engagement in advancing peace and stability across Africa.

The Chairperson further commends the tireless efforts of the AU Champion for Peace and Reconciliation, H.E. João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, and the AU-appointed Mediator, H.E. Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, President of the Togolese Republic.

He also salutes the spirit of dialogue, compromise, and political will demonstrated by the Governments of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda. This breakthrough offers renewed hope for regional cooperation and sustainable peace.

The African Union remains fully committed to working with all stakeholders to support the successful implementation of the Peace Agreement and to contribute to sustainable peace, security, and development in the DRC and the region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).