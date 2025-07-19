Phuket-Bound Air India Express Returns In 16 Minutes After Take-Off Due To Technical Issue

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) A Phuket-bound Air India Express flight returned to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Saturday shortly after take-off due to a technical issue. The flight was originally scheduled to land in Phuket at 11.45 am.

Flight IX110, operated by a Boeing 737 Max 8, took off to its destination but returned to Hyderabad with a total airborne time of just 16 minutes, leaving passengers frustrated.

An Air India Express spokesperson said in a statement that shortly after take-off,“crew on one of our flights exercised abundant caution and elected to return to Hyderabad on account of a technical issue”.

“We arranged an alternative aircraft on priority, provided refreshments to guests during the delay, and the flight has since departed. We regret the inconvenience while reiterating that safety remains the priority in every aspect of our operations,” the spokesperson added.

Passengers took to social media about the tough experience, saying they were left waiting inside the aircraft without any clear communication from the airline.

“@DGCAIndia @AirIndiaX flight iX110 en route Hyderabad to Phuket returns after takeoff. Still no update-we're waiting inside the plane. Frustrating,” an affected passenger posted on X.

Another posted:“Thank you @AirIndiaX for making me realise to never ever fly with you again... after being redirected and made to go through an unorganised re-security check.”

In an earlier message posted on X, the airline said it apologises for the inconvenience caused due to the disruption of your flight.

“Please note that the delay was due to technical reasons, as ensuring our guest's safety remains our top priority. We are working on resolving the issue and are currently awaiting the updated ETD. Our team will keep you informed and provide the necessary assistance regarding the departure time. We sincerely apologise once again and look forward to providing you with a better experience the next time you fly with us,” said the airline.