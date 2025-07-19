A Voice Of Light: Viviana Puello's Journey Through Music, Film, And Soul

Viviana Puello returns to recording after 20 years with Ocean Rose, a soulful anthem of pain, light, and remembering who we are beyond the storm.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For over two decades, Viviana Puello has used cameras, canvases, and creative platforms to tell stories that matter. As founder of ArtTour International Magazine, visionary behind Vivid Arts TV , and director of global documentaries through ArtistOnTheGo and Art Titans, she has built a legacy grounded in advocacy, spirituality, and beauty. But now, a new sound is emerging from within that legacy-a voice not new, but long-awaited.

This September, Puello will release Ocean Rose, her first recording in over 30 years-a deeply personal offering born from a spiritual awakening through sorrow. More than a single, it marks the reemergence of a creative identity that predates even her media empire: that of a soul artist.

“I'm not stepping into music,” Puello reflects.“I'm returning to it. Music was my first language of healing, and now I feel called to share that voice with the world again.”

Before she ever stood in front of a camera or published a magazine, Puello was writing lyrics in the quiet corners of her childhood, singing in local music groups, and letting melody hold what words could not. As life unfolded, her passion for art expanded into activism, broadcasting, and documentary storytelling. But the music never left-it waited.

Ocean Rose was written in the hush of grief, yet rises with conviction.“Let the thunder roar,” she sings,“for in this grand embrace, I am forever more.” The song speaks of pain not as punishment but as a portal. In it, Puello doesn't just survive the storm-she becomes part of its light.

The track's production-helmed by Nicolas Essig, known for his work with Coldplay, Lana Del Rey, and Daft Punk-brings elegance to Puello's poetic rawness. The upcoming music video, directed by Alan Grimandi, is a visual meditation echoing the ocean's duality: calm and chaos, depth and surrender.

“Everything I do-magazine, film, art, music-it's about helping people remember their light,” Puello says.“That's my real work. That's who I am.”

In many ways, this new musical chapter doesn't mark a departure, but a deepening. Her creative projects have always honored emotional truth, spiritual resilience, and cultural expression. Music simply becomes the next vessel.

It also reaffirms her commitment to storytelling as a spiritual act. Whether through the lens of Vivid Arts TV or the pulse of a piano, Puello's work centers one mission: awakening the soul.

As she prepares for the September release, she is quick to remind audiences that Ocean Rose is not a brand or a rebrand. It is a remembering.

“This song is for anyone who's walked through darkness and dared to bloom anyway,” she says.“We are infinite. Made of stars. And this life-this pain-it's all part of the masterpiece we came here to create.”

