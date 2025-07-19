Hyderabad Rains: Car Has A Lucky Escape As CRPF Boundary Wall Collapses In Chandrayangutta

MENAFN - Live Mint) As heavy downpours lashed Telangana's capital, Hyderabad, videos of devastation in several parts of the city surfaced on social media. One such video shows a car narrowly escaping disaster as it passed by a wall that collapsed in the blink of an eye. The incident occurred in Chandrayangutta on Saturday when heavy rain inundated the area.

In the video, which has now gone viral, a line of vehicles can be seen driving past the ill-fated wall of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Then, a white, seven-seater car approaches, and the wall suddenly collapses onto the road.

Sharing the video on X, News Meter wrote:“@crpfindia boundary wall collapses, car escapes narrowly. A boundary wall of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Group Centre collapsed due to heavy #rains in #Chandrayangutta, Hyderabad. A car narrowly escaped being crushed as it was passing by at the time.”

The southern city witnessed traffic disruptions and waterlogging on Friday evening after recording the heaviest rainfall of the monsoon season.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain across Telangana, including Hyderabad, over the next two to three days.

Nagaratna, head of the IMD's Hyderabad centre, told ANI,“In the coming two to three days, many places in the state are expected to receive light to moderate rains.” She added that yellow warnings have been issued for Telangana, with a possibility of heavy rainfall in several areas during this period. Regarding Hyderabad, Nagaratna noted,“Hyderabad is likely to experience increased rainfall activity from today.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations across Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka from July 16 to 22.

Meanwhile, showers are expected over Lakshadweep between July 18 and 20, in Rayalaseema on July 18 and 19, and in Telangana on July 17 and 18.

Additionally, light to moderate rainfall, ranging from isolated to scattered, is likely to continue across Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana throughout the coming week.