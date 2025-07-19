Anmol Gagan Maan, Aam Aadmi Party MLA, Tenders Resignation, Says She Is Quitting Politics
Among others, Anmol Gagan Maan said she is quitting politics, though she did not disclose the reasons for her decision.
"My heart is heavy, but I have decided to leave politics. My resignation from the post of MLA to the Speaker should be accepted.
"My best wishes are with the party. I hope the Punjab government will live up to the expectations of the people," said Maan in a post in Punjabi on X.
The singer-turned-politician was elected from the Kharar assembly seat in the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.
Anmol Gagan Maan also became a minister and held the portfolios of tourism and culture, investment promotion, labour and hospitality. In 2024, the Bhagwant Mann government dropped four ministers, including Maan, from the Cabinet.
She is known for songs like 'Suit', 'Ghaint Purpose' and 'Sherni' as a singer.
With agency inputs.
More to come...
