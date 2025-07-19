Man Drowns In Jhelum In Baramulla, Rescue Op On
The incident took place at around 10:30 AM when Abdul Aziz suddenly jumped into the river under unknown circumstances. Onlookers immediately alerted the authorities, reported news agency JKNS.
Soon after the incident, teams from SDRF (State Disaster Response Force), local volunteers, and the Jammu & Kashmir Police launched a rescue operation to trace the missing individual. The search operation is currently underway.
Locals have gathered at the site, expressing concern and praying for a positive outcome. Further details are awaited.Read Also KO Impact: Public Movement Barred Along LJHP Canal Uri Locals Seek Fencing, Rescue Teams Along LJHP Canal
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment