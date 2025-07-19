Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Man Drowns In Jhelum In Baramulla, Rescue Op On


2025-07-19 06:08:52
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A tragic incident occurred on Saturday morning when a 55-year-old man, Abdul Aziz Najar, a resident of Wenkura Baramulla, reportedly drowned in the Jhelum River at Azad Gunj area of Baramulla district of North Kashmir.

The incident took place at around 10:30 AM when Abdul Aziz suddenly jumped into the river under unknown circumstances. Onlookers immediately alerted the authorities, reported news agency JKNS.

Soon after the incident, teams from SDRF (State Disaster Response Force), local volunteers, and the Jammu & Kashmir Police launched a rescue operation to trace the missing individual. The search operation is currently underway.

Locals have gathered at the site, expressing concern and praying for a positive outcome. Further details are awaited.

