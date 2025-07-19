Syria Announces Immediate Ceasefire

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, July 19 (KUNA) -- The Syrian presidency announced an immediate ceasefire, calling on all parties to abide by it to protect the lives of Syrians.
In a statement on Saturday, the presidency called on all parties to allow the country's bodies and army to implement the ceasefire.
The statement added that the army is spreading across several areas to ensure safety of citizens and to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid. (end)
