403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syria Announces Immediate Ceasefire
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, July 19 (KUNA) -- The Syrian presidency announced an immediate ceasefire, calling on all parties to abide by it to protect the lives of Syrians.
In a statement on Saturday, the presidency called on all parties to allow the country's bodies and army to implement the ceasefire.
The statement added that the army is spreading across several areas to ensure safety of citizens and to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid. (end)
amn
In a statement on Saturday, the presidency called on all parties to allow the country's bodies and army to implement the ceasefire.
The statement added that the army is spreading across several areas to ensure safety of citizens and to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid. (end)
amn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment