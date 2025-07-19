Azerbaijan's Economy Shows Strategic Resilience And Diversification Amid Global Uncertainties
Recent data reveals that Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover hit 24.4 billion US dollars in the first half of 2025, a strong indicator of the country's continued integration into global markets. The breakdown of trade flows-3.883 billion USD with CIS countries and 10.462 billion USD with the European Union-reflects a deliberate diversification strategy, balancing historical regional ties with expanded engagement in the more lucrative EU market.Access to paid information is limited
