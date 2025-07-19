US House Of Representatives Votes To Extend Military Aid To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, shared the news on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to continue military aid to Ukraine," Yermak wrote.

In a post on the social media platform X , Representative Don Bacon noted that this morning the House overwhelmingly voted to continue providing military support to Ukraine by a 353-76 vote.

The bill now proceeds to the Senate for consideration. If approved, it will be sent to the White House for the president's signature.

During a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine would receive billions of dollars' worth of weapons.

The bill, authored by Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal and currently supported by 85 senators, also authorizes the U.S. president to impose secondary tariffs of at least 500% on imports from countries such as China, Brazil, and India that continue to trade with Russia.

