Turkmenistan And ITC Review WTO Accession Progress In Geneva

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 19. Turkmenistan and the International Trade Center (ITC) held a working meeting in Geneva to strengthen cooperation on World Trade Organization (WTO) accession and preparations for the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), Trend reports via the Turkmenistan's Mission to the UNOG.

Representatives of the ITC, a joint agency of the WTO and the United Nations, underlined their commitment to supporting Turkmenistan's gradual integration into the global trading system. The sides discussed legal and institutional steps needed to accelerate the accession process.

Particular attention was devoted to LLDC3, which will be hosted by Turkmenistan from August 5 to 8, 2025, in the Avaza national tourist zone on the Caspian Sea. The conference will bring together high-level delegations to address economic development and connectivity challenges facing landlocked countries.

According to Turkmen officials, organizing such a high-profile international event reflects the country's growing diplomatic role and its intention to shape global strategies for sustainable development.

