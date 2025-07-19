Azerbaijan Spotlights Devastation Of Historic Giyasly Mosque Amid Armenian Occupation (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The historic mosque in Azerbaijan's Giyasly village was severely destroyed during the Armenian occupation, Elvin Aslanov, a representative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, told Trend.

"The historic mosque building in Giyasly village, Aghdam district, built in the 18th century and destroyed by Armenian, has been restored.

"The Giyasly mosque was also one of our historical and religious monuments subjected to Armenian vandalism in Karabakh. The mosque building, which was used as a cattle shed during the occupation of the Aghdam district by the Armenian armed forces, suffered serious damage, with the roof and domes completely destroyed," he noted.

According to Aslanov, restoration work has begun on the Giyasly mosque since 2022, after the liberation of the Aghdam district from the Armenian occupation.

"The restoration work on the mosque was carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Archival materials and video sources were used to preserve the original appearance of the mosque when preparing the restoration project. The spiral staircase preserved in the interior indicated the existence of twin minarets on the southern side of the mosque.

Therefore, based on tradition, minarets were built on the southern wall of the mosque. The bent stone columns were restored using special devices, stone arches and domes were rebuilt. The plaster on the walls, which had lost its original appearance and was mostly poured, was repaired, and the altar, which had become unusable, was restored. The facade stones were washed with special chemicals, and the seams between the old stones were cleaned.

Auxiliary buildings were built around the mosque. The Giyasly mosque has been on the list of immovable historical and cultural monuments of local importance since 2001 by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan," the official added.