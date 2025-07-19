Qatar Announces Signing Of Declaration Of Principles For Conflict In Congo

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The State of Qatar today, July 19, 2025, announced the signing of a Declaration of Principles between the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Congo River Alliance.

The agreement, which paves the way for a full cessation of violence and the start of direct peace negotiations, was made public during a press conference in Doha.

The conference was attended by His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and His Excellency Massad Boulos, Presidential Envoy and Senior Advisor for Africa at the U.S. Department of State.

HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi states:

- We commend the great sense of responsibility shown by the two parties to the Congolese crisis.



- The negotiations preceding the signing of the Congo agreement witnessed numerous challenges.

- The signing of the agreement is an important step in the peace efforts in Congo.

- The agreement is a practical step and a roadmap for national reconciliation in Congo.

- The Declaration of Principles establishes a new phase of partnership among all components of Congo.

- The Declaration of Principles stipulates a permanent cessation of violence and attacks in Congo.

- The Declaration of Principles paves the way for the start of direct negotiations to reach a comprehensive peace in Congo.

- Qatar played a pivotal role in bringing the viewpoints of the parties in Congo closer together.

- There are detailed mechanisms to follow up on the implementation of the Declaration of Principles that was signed today.

- Our efforts will not stop and will continue until we reach a comprehensive peace agreement in Congo.

For his part, HE Massad Boulos states:

- The State of Qatar is known for its pioneering role in resolving conflicts around the world.

- Thank you to the State of Qatar for its fundamental and pivotal role in resolving conflicts.

- The war in Congo has resulted in at least 8 million displaced persons and refugees.

- Most of the previous initiatives to end the war in Congo did not yield positive results.

- Africa is suffering from several conflicts, and with the cooperation of Qatar and others, we will find solutions for them.

- One of the most important clauses of the Declaration is the affirmation of extending state authority over all of its territories.

- We worked diligently with the state of Qatar on the details of the Declaration of Principles that was signed today.