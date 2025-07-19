Eritrea: Awards To Outstanding Teachers
Download logo
The Ministry of Education branch in Gala-Nefhi sub-zone has presented awards to 24 outstanding teachers from elementary, junior, and high schools, including 12 female teachers.
Mr. Daniel Solomon, Head of the branch office, stated that the awardees were selected by a committee comprising supervisors, teachers, and students.
Mr. Yohannes Solomon, Head of Secondary School Supervision in the Central Region, emphasized that honoring outstanding teachers not only serves as recognition but also significantly contributes to the development of the teaching and learning process. He congratulated the recipients and urged fellow teachers to emulate their dedication and play an active role in enhancing education quality.
The awardees, expressing appreciation for the recognition, stated that the award motivates them to work with greater commitment to nurture competent students through their profession.
There are 68 educational institutions in the Gala-Nefhi sub-zone, ranging from kindergartens to high schools.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment