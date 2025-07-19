Exports Of Jordan's Mining Industries Sector Amounted To JD1.032B Last Year-JCI

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 19 (Petra) - Statistical data from Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) showed the Kingdom's mining industries sector has a "high" production capacity of approximately JD1.93 billion annually, while the added value of total production constitutes 65.1%.Obtained by "Petra," the statistical data indicated that the sector's contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) amounted to 2.6% last year, while it employs approximately 8,000 workers, 90% of whom are Jordanians.According to the data, the sector's exports last year amounted to JD1.032 billion, reaching more than 61 markets globally, as India and Indonesia accounted for 50% of its total exports.The sector's products constitute an "important and complementary" component of all industrial sectors, attributed to the nature of its products, which are a "primary input for a large number of industrial sectors and as a final product for the local consumer."These products also constitute a production input for a number of industries, particularly specialized fertilizers, Dead Sea products, and others.The sector is "one of the largest" industries nationally, with phosphate and potash being among Jordan's most important natural resources.The sector consists of "large-scale" industries in terms of investment volume, which contribute "significantly" to employing the local workforce and meeting market needs for primary, intermediate, and final products.To achieve its goals, the sector uses the latest scientific methods to extract and mine natural resources and transform them into products for export or local consumption.On the sector's many positive expectation, there are increasing local added value and investment in new fields, such as oil shale and uranium.Statistical data prepared by the JCI Department of Studies and Strategies indicated the need to activate exploitation of untapped raw materials in the Kingdom to improve the sector's status and meet the growing demand locally and globally.