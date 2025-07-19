Modern Education Center Set To Operate In Newly Inaugurated School In Azerbaijan's Aghdam

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)One of the key priorities in the Karabakh region today is the establishment of a modern educational infrastructure that meets current standards, Head of the Karabakh Regional Education Department Sanan Mansimli, told Trend .

Mansimli noted that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, significant efforts are underway to rebuild and develop the education sector in the liberated territories. The recent opening of Secondary School No. 1 in Aghdam, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev, is a testament to these ongoing efforts.

He added that the foundation of the school was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on May 28, 2021.

“This February, the President and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the construction site to review progress. The school building was constructed as part of the implementation of the First State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The facility includes 43 classrooms, 16 administrative offices, and a seven-room center for science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM). It will also feature state-of-the-art physics, chemistry, and biology labs, computer and pre-conscription training rooms, a library, a museum, a cafeteria with a capacity of 352 students. Additionally, the school features a 468-seat auditorium and two indoor gyms, along with outdoor football and basketball courts, designed to host a wide range of events,” Mansimli stated.