Modern Education Center Set To Operate In Newly Inaugurated School In Azerbaijan's Aghdam
Mansimli noted that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, significant efforts are underway to rebuild and develop the education sector in the liberated territories. The recent opening of Secondary School No. 1 in Aghdam, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev, is a testament to these ongoing efforts.
He added that the foundation of the school was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on May 28, 2021.
