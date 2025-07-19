Tourism Department Negligence And Police Absence Exposed In Swat Tragedy Report

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) An inquiry report into the recent Swat tragedy has revealed serious negligence and lapses on the part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department.

According to the report, not a single tourism official was present at the site on the day of the incident. Despite its legal responsibilities, the Culture and Tourism Authority failed to implement a licensing system for hotels in tourist areas and completely neglected the registration process for these establishments.

The report highlights that there was no deployment of tourism police at the popular tourist spot of Fizagat, and the designated tourist helpline 1422 was non-functional.

Moreover, the public had no awareness of the helpline's existence. At the district level, there were no tourist information or facilitation centres, and travel agents were operating unchecked without any regulatory oversight.

The committee further pointed out that the Culture and Tourism Authority has prioritized event management over ensuring the safety and security of tourists. The hotel where the tourists stayed was built illegally on the riverbank without an NOC (No Objection Certificate). The hotel management had failed to install any warning signs and did not stop tourists from approaching the river despite the rising flood threat.

The inquiry committee has recommended registering a criminal case against the hotel administration for the loss of precious lives. It also called for the enforcement of a licensing system for all hotels and guest houses in tourist areas and the permanent deployment of tourism police at all such locations.

Other recommendations include the establishment of facilitation centres at tourist destinations and the launch of a media campaign to educate visitors about safety precautions. The report suggests that hotel operators should be required to obtain seasonal compliance certificates during the monsoon and that action should be taken against all unregistered travel agents.

The report also urges that departmental action be completed within 30 days against responsible officials. Acting on the committee's findings, the Tourism Department has issued instructions to relevant authorities.

In a letter addressed to the Director General of Tourism, the department has called for a detailed report on the licensing system within 30 days, deployment of tourism police across all tourist sites, regulation of travel agents both inside and outside the province, and strict enforcement of safety protocols for all tour operators.