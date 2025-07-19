Azeri Light Crude Price Declines
The price of Azerbaijan's“Azeri Light” crude oil dropped by $0.49 (0.67%) to $72.18 per barrel on a CIF basis at Italy's Augusta port, Azernews reports, citing sources in the oil market.
At Turkey's Ceyhan port, the FOB price for a barrel of Azeri Light also declined by $0.49 (0.69%), settling at $70.87.
In contrast, the price of Russia's URALS crude rose by $0.37 (0.64%) to $58.48 per barrel, while North Sea's Dated Brent increased by $0.32 (0.45%) to $71.28 per barrel.
For reference, Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.
