MENAFN - AzerNews) The Baku Initiative Group (BIG), in collaboration with international researchers, has released a comprehensive new study titled“New Caledonia: Colonial Legacy, the Struggle for Self-Determination, and the 2024 Crisis.” The report delves into the causes, consequences, and broader implications of the violent unrest that erupted in New Caledonia in May 2024.

Azernews reports that the research, conducted between March and June 2025, provides a detailed chronology of the events, examining the roots of the conflict, the scope of violence and destruction, and the heavy-handed response by French law enforcement. The report also documents the international reactions - including those from regional actors and the United Nations - as well as the ongoing resistance led by the indigenous Kanak people.

The study identifies colonial governance and systemic repression as the core factors behind the unrest. It offers a critical analysis of the fundamental human rights deficiencies facing colonized peoples and underscores the urgency of addressing long-standing grievances.

Key findings highlight that the 2024 crisis marked a turning point in France's approach to its overseas territories. The use of force, imposition of a state of emergency, and mass arrests revealed an unwillingness by the French state to engage in genuine dialogue or respect the Kanak people's right to self-determination.

“The crisis in New Caledonia demonstrated that attempts to preserve control through administrative pressure and repression, while ignoring indigenous rights, only deepen conflict,” the report concludes.

Importantly, the research argues that New Caledonia's political status cannot be viewed merely as a domestic issue for France. From the standpoint of international law, the situation requires a just and equitable resolution - one that includes the recognition of the Kanak people's right to determine their own future.

The study's conclusions were echoed in real-world developments on July 12, when France and New Caledonia signed a new agreement acknowledging the need for a phased transition toward full independence. The agreement confirmed one of the report's central predictions: that the final decision on the island's status must rest with the Kanak people.