Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Disable SC Wins West Asia Championship


2025-07-19 05:04:22
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, July 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Disabled Sports Club for Wheelchair Basketball crowned champion of the 8th Future Generation Championship for West Asia Clubs for the Disabled, held Friday in Amman, Jordan.
The victory on Friday came after defeating the Jordanian team Ajial Al-Ghad "in the final match, with a score of 74-35.
Club Head Shafi Al-Hajri expressed his joy for the achievement, dedicating the victory to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
Al-Hajri thanked the players for their commitment and unity, noting their consistently high-level performance throughout the championship, during which they won all their matches.
He also extended his gratitude to the technical and administrative staff, particularly team manager Hussam Ibrahim
This victory underscores Kuwait's strong position in Paralympic sports and reflects the extensive support provided to persons with disabilities by official and sports institutions across the country. (end)
slm


MENAFN19072025000071011013ID1109820841

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search