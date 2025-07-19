403
Today In Kuwait's History
KUWAIT, July 19 (KUNA) --
1954 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a decree forming a panel to examine reforms administrative and organize government departments.
1990 -- Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a message to the Arab League in response to Iraqi claims regarding the borders with the State of Kuwait.
1992 -- The Ministry of Interior seized five saboteurs, mostly Iraqis, and in their possession were explosives and documents proving they have been tasked by the Iraqi regime to carry out terrorist acts in Kuwait.
1998 -- Kuwait executed two Iranians for smuggling and dealing in drugs.
2000 -- Poet Suleiman Saleh Al-Huwaidi passed away at age 73. He was a mainstay figure in the colloquial poetry scene and a founding member of Al-Nabat poetry diwaniya, a venue for Bedouin poetry. He was amongst the first to introduce Bedouin poetry to television and radio, and his most noted work was the Arab Majlis (sitting room).
2003 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurated the first session of the 10th legislative term of the National Assembly.
2005 -- Kuwait inked a security cooperation accord with Turkiye, to further joint efforts combating terrorism, drug trafficking and organized crime.
2012 -- Kuwait water games team was crowned champion of the 22nd Gulf tournament with 12 medals, 10 of which are gold.
2012 -- An Amiri decree was issued forming the 31st Cabinet, led by Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak, including 13 ministers.
2016 -- Kuwait inked in Brussels a memo with the European external action apparatus for cooperation in energy and investments. (end)
