Cebu Pacific Hits 100-Aircraft Milestone

Dhaka: Cebu Pacific (CEB) has marked a historic milestone as the first Philippine airline to operate a 100-aircraft fleet, following the arrival of a new Airbus A330neo.

The latest addition is expected to support the carrier's goal of expanding its route network, enhancing regional connectivity, and delivering more affordable fares for travelers.

In a report on Friday (July 18), the Gokongwei-led airline said the 459-seater A330neo, which flew in from Airbus' facility in Toulouse, France, is the 12th of its kind in CEB's fleet and the second of four A330neos scheduled for delivery this year. The airline expects seven more aircraft to arrive this year.

“Reaching 100 aircraft is more than a milestone, it reflects our unwavering commitment to make air travel accessible to more Filipinos,” CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao said.

“With a larger fleet, we're able to operate more efficiently, enhance connectivity across the country and the region, and pass on the benefits of scale through even lower fares," he added.

CEB is now the largest A330neo operator in the Asia-Pacific region. The fuel-efficient, long-range aircraft will allow the airline to optimize regional and long-haul operations while lowering carbon emissions.

The airline currently operates one of the youngest fleets globally, consisting of 12 Airbus A330s, 40 Airbus A320s, 26 Airbus A321s, and 22 ATR turboprop aircraft, supporting its extensive domestic and regional network.

