School Manager Expresses Deep Regret Over Student's Electrocution In Kollam, Vow Full Cooperation With Probe

Kollam: Following the tragic electrocution of eighth-grade student Midhun in Kollam, the school manager expressed deep sorrow over the incident and pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigation. Speaking to Asianet News, the manager assured that they would respond to the notice issued by the Education Department and are prepared to face any consequences that may arise from the probe.

“This is a heartbreaking incident. Everyone at the school is tormented by guilt. We are not trying to justify or shift blame onto anyone, including the headmistress,” the manager said.“The investigation is ongoing, and we will take appropriate action based on its findings. We've been given three days to provide an explanation, and we will do so.”

Tragic Circumstance and Safety Concerns

Midhun reportedly entered an area behind the school that was usually avoided by students. According to the manager, it was an“unusual path,” and children had never ventured there before. The area contained a cycle shed constructed about eight years ago. Although annual fitness certifications were reportedly being conducted, the hazardous power line above or near the site went unnoticed.

The manager admitted that the school had already initiated steps to relocate the power line and install insulated cables to improve safety. But tragically, the incident occurred before the measures could be implemented. He reiterated that no one at the institution is being defended or absolved of responsibility.

Arrangements are in place for a public viewing of Midhun's body. It is expected to arrive at the school at 11:00 am, where viewing will continue until 12:30 pm. The funeral is scheduled for 4:00 pm.“We are deeply sorrowed. This loss is indescribable,” the manager added.

Government Response and Minister's Remarks

Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty confirmed that a formal notice has been issued to the school management. He also convened a meeting of deputy directors and instructed them to inspect other schools across the state for similar safety loopholes.“We must ensure that no such tragedy is repeated elsewhere,” said the minister.

However, Minister Sivankutty also expressed strong disapproval of how certain opposition youth organizations have chosen to protest. He condemned their actions during his visit to the bereaved family-particularly the incident where protestors reportedly jumped in front of his vehicle and displayed black flags.

“Heavy-handed political stunts are inappropriate in times of such sorrow,” Sivankutty said.“Action was initiated within 24 hours of the incident-perhaps faster than ever before. Yet some continue using this heartbreaking event to ignite political controversy. This is not a moment for political exploitation or to create another martyr.”

The minister emphasized that politics should not overshadow justice for the child, and reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring accountability and improving school safety measures state-wide.