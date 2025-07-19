Shah Rukh Khan Suffers Injury On 'King' Set, Shoot Halted Temporarily

Shah Rukh Khan got injured while performing a dangerous action sequence during the shooting of his upcoming movie 'King'. He has been advised bed rest for a month.

The highly anticipated action film King, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has hit an unexpected pause. Following reports of an on-set injury to the Bollywood superstar, the film's current shooting schedule has been officially postponed. Originally planned to continue filming through July and August, all production work has now been temporarily halted.

According to sources close to the project, Shah Rukh Khan sustained a minor injury that requires rest and medical attention. While the injury is not reported to be serious, doctors have advised the actor to take a break to ensure full recovery before returning to physically demanding sequences on set.

New Schedule to Begin in September

With the delay, the next leg of filming is now expected to start in either September or October. The makers are reportedly reworking the production calendar to accommodate Shah Rukh's recovery while ensuring the film's action-intensive sequences are completed as originally envisioned.

Insiders shared that Shah Rukh is committed to maintaining the high standards the audience expects from a project of this scale. As such, both the actor and the production team have mutually agreed to prioritize health and safety before resuming the shoot.

Team Takes a Short Break

While the lead star recuperates, the rest of the King team is expected to take a brief production break. This period will also be used to finalize pre- and post-production aspects and scout locations for the next filming phase.

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, King marks one of Shah Rukh Khan's most awaited action dramas in recent times. Fans can expect a fresh schedule to be announced in the coming weeks, as the team gears up for a powerful comeback in the latter half of the year.