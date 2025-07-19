Pakistan's Punjab On High Alert As Rain Death Toll Climbs To 123 More Storms Forecast
Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 (ANI): The Punjab province of Pakistan remains on edge as the death toll from torrential rains continues to rise, with 71 fatalities recorded in just the last 48 hours, taking the total number of casualties to 123 since June 25, the Dawn reported on Saturday, citing Punjab's Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).According to the Dawn, the relentless monsoon downpours have also left 462 injured and caused widespread urban flooding, severely impacting residential areas, with 10 people losing their lives on Friday alone Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of further heavy rains starting July 20, while a PDMA alert cautions of a potential high-level flood in the Indus River at Kalabagh and Chashma in the next 24 hours, prompting authorities to initiate emergency preparedness measures.
Evacuations Underway
PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia, during a briefing, stated that over 1,000 people had been safely evacuated from flood-hit regions in Pothohar, including 398 in Jhelum, 209 in Chakwal, and 450 in Rawalpindi, Dawn reported to Rescue 1122, Friday's casualties included three deaths each in Lahore and Chiniot, two in Okara, and one each in Chakwal and Sargodha to Dawn, in Chakwal, which has witnessed some of the heaviest rainfall in recent days, two bodies swept away in flash floods were recovered on Friday. Another victim died after a roof collapse caused by a falling rock due to rain.
Widespread Power Outages
Power outages have also persisted in numerous villages across Chakwal, with electricity yet to be restored three days after the initial flooding Electric Supply Company (IESCO) reported that 99 high-tension and 48 low-tension poles, along with 65 transformers, were damaged Superintendent Engineer Waheed Ahmed Abbasi stated that full restoration of power would take at least 48 hours, Dawn reported Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is expected to visit the affected areas in Chakwal today to oversee relief efforts. (ANI)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment