UK's New Voting Age: What London Teens Think About It?

With the UK's new voting age law shaking up politics, teenagers from London open up like never before. How do they feel about getting the vote? Do parents still guide their choices-or does TikTok, Instagram, and X set the agenda? Hear raw, honest opinions on what's shaping Gen Z's political voice in Britain today.

