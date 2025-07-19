MG Select Makes Delhi Debut With First Exclusive Showroom

JSW MG Motor India has launched its first MG Select experience center in New Delhi. Delhi Cabinet Minister Pravesh Verma inaugurated this premium MG showroom. The company will sell its premium products through MG Select. This includes models like the company's MG Cyberster and MG M9.

With the demand for luxury cars in India growing rapidly, JSW MG Motor India has taken a different path with its new premium brand platform, MG Select. The company's Managing Director, Anurag Mehrotra, said that the use of luxury vehicles in India has increased rapidly in the last few years. In such a scenario, their goal is not just to sell cars, but to provide customers with a completely new and better car ownership experience, he clarified about this venture.

MG Select Experience Centre: Expansion Plan

The company is now preparing to expand its premium brand MG Select across the country. The company plans to open 14 MG Select experience centers in 13 major cities across the country. As part of the expansion plan, JSW MG Motor India will launch new MG Select experience centers across the country by the end of the third quarter of 2025. This will enable MG to directly reach those who want to buy luxury and exclusive cars. It will also bring the brand closer to luxury car buyers across the country. It is not just for selling cars, but those who come here will get a different and technology-filled car experience.

MG Select promises a curated journey for each customer, offering exclusive, tech-driven experiences and a showcase of models like the MG Cyberster and MG M9 Presidential Limousine. Both are currently on display at the Delhi center. Meanwhile, MG Motor India has started pre-bookings for the Cyberster electric roadster and the M9 electric MPV.