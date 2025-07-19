Eritrea: Eye Surgery For Over 250 Citizens In Golij Sub-Zone
As part of ongoing efforts to control blindness, cataract surgery was performed on over 250 citizens in the Golij sub-zone from 7 to 11 July. The surgeries were carried out by a medical team from Berhan Aini Hospital in Asmara.
Dr. Merhawi Kiflom, Medical Director of the Golij Community Hospital, stated that the objective of the program was to provide citizens with access to eye care services, including surgical treatment, within their local areas.
Mr. Alem Zekarias, Head of the National Blindness Control Program, noted that while cataract surgeries were previously conducted in collaboration with foreign experts, the current program was implemented entirely through local capacity.
Dr. Eyob Beyene, one of the participating physicians, explained that cataracts often occur with age and are treatable and curable through timely surgical intervention.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment