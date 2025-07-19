Eritrea: Awards To Outstanding Teachers

The Ministry of Education branch in Gala-Nefhi sub-zone has presented awards to 24 outstanding teachers from elementary, junior, and high schools, including 12 female teachers.

Mr. Daniel Solomon, Head of the branch office, stated that the awardees were selected by a committee comprising supervisors, teachers, and students.

Mr. Yohannes Solomon, Head of Secondary School Supervision in the Central Region, emphasized that honoring outstanding teachers not only serves as recognition but also significantly contributes to the development of the teaching and learning process. He congratulated the recipients and urged fellow teachers to emulate their dedication and play an active role in enhancing education quality.

The awardees, expressing appreciation for the recognition, stated that the award motivates them to work with greater commitment to nurture competent students through their profession.

There are 68 educational institutions in the Gala-Nefhi sub-zone, ranging from kindergartens to high schools.

