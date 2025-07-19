Improvements In Prison Conditions Long Overdue In Remote Liet-Nhom

MENAFN - African Press Organization) WARRAP, South Sudan, July 19, 2025/APO Group/ --

Overcrowded cells, no ablution facilities, a lack of water-these are only some of the challenges that prisoners and officials face in Liet-Nhom Central Prison.

“We literally do not have a roof over our heads,” says Bedaj Bandak, a prison official, to a visiting team from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

“We also don't have running water, so inmates have no choice but to go to the rivers and the lack of toilets and bathrooms makes matters worse,” he adds.

These alarming conditions not only prevent the incarcerated from having a dignified existence but also pose a strong security risk-with this much movement it's impossible for the limited number of prison guards to effectively keep their wards in check.

This lack of 24-hour surveillance poses additional risks to juvenile detainees and women serving their sentences.

Furthermore, prison cells are overpopulated with more than 20 people sharing a single cell. This, coupled with the lack of toilets and water, has created severe hygiene and sanitation issues, leading most prisoners to spend their time outdoors, separated by nothing but air.

“We live in constant fear of everything, including getting sick as there is no healthcare available at the prison,” shares one of the female inmates.

In case they do get sick, which is unavoidable, they do get taken to the local healthcare facilities but only if there are enough cars and personnel available.

For its part, UNMISS continues to advocate with state authorities to provide long-overdue support, especially as the rainy season starts bringing with it further health risks such as malaria.

Precious Chinamasa, a Corrections Officer with the UN Peacekeeping mission on her frequent visits here bears witness to the continuous decline of human rights standards at the facility.

“Similar conditions prevail in many prisons across South Sudan,” she reveals, visibly moved.

“It's heartbreaking to witness these struggles and we'll continue advocating with authorities to strengthen their support to the prison system. To truly reform and reintegrate into society upon their release, prisoners must be treated humanely and with dignity. There must be a collective push to strengthen infrastructure and prisons management.”

