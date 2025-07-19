Heavy Rain Lashes Rajasthan, Schools Closed In Six Districts Today

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, July 19 (IANS) Rajasthan is reeling under the impact of relentless heavy rain, which has triggered flood-like conditions in several districts, including Ajmer, Pushkar, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, and Pali.

Overflowing rivers, drains, and dams have led to widespread waterlogging and the disruption of road and communication links in many areas.

In response to the worsening weather conditions, district administrations have declared holidays for all schools in Kota, Baran, Jhalawar, Ajmer, Bundi, and Rajsamand for Saturday.

Additionally, private schools in Nagaur and Pali were ordered to remain closed as a precautionary measure.

In several villages, the situation has turned grim as connectivity has been cut off due to rising water levels. Residential areas have been inundated, with water levels reaching up to two feet inside homes.

Dozens of families have spent sleepless nights, struggling to protect their belongings and ensure safety. Rescue and relief operations are underway, with local administrations working to provide aid to the affected regions.

Meteorological officials have warned that the situation could persist, urging residents to stay indoors and avoid low-lying areas.

Authorities are closely monitoring water levels in key reservoirs and river systems to prevent further escalation.

The state government has also issued advisories to District Collectors, emergency response teams, and disaster management personnel to remain on high alert. Temporary shelters are being set up for displaced families, and food and medical assistance are being arranged.

As rain continues to lash parts of the state, the crisis has once again drawn attention to the urgent need for improved drainage systems and disaster preparedness in Rajasthan's urban and rural belts.

Rajasthan witnessed widespread rainfall, with moderate to heavy rain recorded across most parts of the state. Some areas experienced very heavy rainfall, while a few locations reported extremely heavy downpours, leading to significant water accumulation and disruptions in several regions.

The highest rainfall in the state was recorded at Nainwa in Bundi district, which received 234.0 mm of rain.

Meanwhile, Jaisalmer reported the highest maximum temperature at 36.9 degrees Celsius, whereas the lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Sirohi at 19.5 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur is closely monitoring the weather conditions and issuing necessary alerts to ensure public safety, said officials.