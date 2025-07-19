Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
S. Korea's Ex-Foreign Minister Interrogated in Martial Law Probe

2025-07-19 04:35:46
(MENAFN) Former South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul has been summoned for questioning in connection with an investigation into former President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief martial law declaration on December 3, according to media on Saturday.

The special counsel overseeing the investigation confirmed that it is "questioning Cho."

Cho, who was not called in as a suspect but as a key figure of interest, is being interrogated regarding a Cabinet meeting that took place shortly before Yoon issued the martial law order.

As one of the Cabinet members present at that meeting, Cho’s testimony is crucial.

A major aspect of the charges against Yoon revolves around his alleged infringement on the rights of Cabinet members, particularly for reportedly inviting only select officials to the meeting prior to the martial law announcement.

