Free Wifi Among Other Upgrades At Dubai Marine Transport Stations

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has revealed that five waiting areas at marine transport stations across Dubai Marina have been upgraded.

The first phase of the project has been completed to support "a smoother, more convenient marine transport experience for all", the authority said on Friday, July 18.

The newly upgraded five stations - Marina Promenade, Marina Terrace, Marina Walk, Marina Mall, and Marina Mall 1 - will be fully air-conditioned and equipped with modern facilities and services.

Designed with inspiration from traditional wooden ferries, the stations incorporate innovative architecture that celebrates Dubai's cultural and maritime legacy while offering a contemporary commuting experience .

This project is part of RTA's broader strategy to modernise the city's marine transport infrastructure and elevate service standards.