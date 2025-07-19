Summer In UAE: Ajman Police Distribute Free Ice Cream, Refreshments To Workers

As temperatures soar close to 50oC in the country, most residents look for some respite from the heat.

Ajman Police, in a show of compassion and warmth, distributed cold water and other refreshments to labourers in the area.

The authority could be seen handing out packets of juice, laban and small cups of ice cream in the labour community. Officers were also handing out these freebies to other residents passing by.

Watch the video below:

This isn't the first time that the authority has conducted such an initiative . In 2023, it launched the 'We Come to You, Our Summer is Cool' campaign.

It visited several sites to meet workers in an attempt to keep workers happy throughout the summer.