Apoorva Arora Plays Rich South Bombay Girl Who Loves A Boy From Chawl In 'Ilaka'
Aviva is a rich girl from South Bombay, who falls for a guy from a Mumbai chawl. But her character goes beyond just a love story, Aviva is someone who doesn't see people for their background or societal status. She sees them for who they are, and that's what makes her heart so rare and genuine.
While Apoorva remains tight-lipped about the twists and turns the story will take, she revealed that the relationship between Aviva and her boyfriend becomes a ray of sunshine amidst an otherwise dark and tainted world.
She told IANS,“Aviva is this really rich girl from South Bombay who's dating a boy from the chawl. She doesn't care about social status, she sees people for who they are. That's how pure her heart is. There's so much mystery and thrill in the show that I can't say much without giving the plot away, but her relationship with her boyfriend brings warmth in an otherwise complicated world”.
The trailer of the series was unveiled recently, and it gives a glimpse into a world where appearances deceive, and intentions are never what they seem, and at the center of it all is Apoorva's compelling portrayal of Aviva, who might just be the unexpected heart of the chaos.
As the series unfolds, viewers will not only witness the layers of Aviva's personality but also the tangled dynamics between her and those around her. It's a story that promises love, conflict, and a haunting mystery that gradually peels back with each episode.
