CRC Group Unveils Luxury Residential Greater Noida Project In Dubai

(BUSINESS WIRE )--CRC Group, a leading player in North India's real estate sector, has unveiled its uber ultra-luxury experiential residential development, The PERIDONA, located within Jaypee Greens Golf Course in Greater Noida. With a development outlay of Rs15 billion (exclusive of land cost), the project signals CRC's strategic intent to elevate its portfolio into the ultra-premium segment.

Spanning a total built-up area of 3.1 million sq. ft., the project will comprise 341 apartments.

Unveiled during a marquee event in Dubai, The PERIDONA brings together an extraordinary lineup of design and architecture consultants: Killa Design, renowned for crafting Dubai's Museum of the Future; Rockwell Group, the New York-based interior visionaries behind one of Gurugram's most iconic luxury clubs; Gensler Architects, global leaders in progressive, future-ready architectural design; SWA Group, experts in sustainable landscape architecture; and MACE, a global firm specializing in precision project management and execution.

Kunal Bhalla, Founder & CEO, CRC Group, commented,“The PERIDONA marks our strategic entry into India's ultra-luxury residential space. Supported by world-class design and architecture, this development reflects our clear ambition to set a new benchmark for premium living in the NCR. The project is envisioned to establish an international standard in luxury condominiums, with a strong focus on sustainable, high-quality living. We have carefully selected best-in-class materials and curated exceptional amenities-many being introduced in India for the first time-to deliver a truly exalted lifestyle. The core philosophy driving the project is simple yet powerful: 'Live More,' with abundant amenities that define a luxurious way of life.”

Salil Kumar, Director (Marketing & Business Management), CRC Group, said:“This project is a testimony to our commitment to global standards. The PERIDONA also enjoys a distinct locational advantage with expansive green surroundings, enhancing both aesthetics and liveability. With just one apartment per floor, the project offers an unmatched level of privacy-an essential attribute in modern luxury living.”

Construction is slated to commence next month. With the upcoming Noida International Airport-set to become the world's fourth-largest-just a 20-minute drive away, The PERIDONA enjoys a locational edge. This proximity not only enhances the project's connectivity and prestige but also positions it as a high-potential asset for long-term value appreciation and strong return on investment.

