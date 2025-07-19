Etihad Reaches Unprecedented 20 Million Passenger Landmark

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Etihad Airways has surpassed the 20 million annual passenger mark for the first time, boosted by strong first-quarter profit and rising customer satisfaction. The airline's operating fleet now exceeds 100 aircraft as it intensifies its global expansion and pursues ambitious 2030 targets.

Etihad posted a Q1 profit after tax of AED 685 million, a 30 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. Total revenue rose 15 per cent, supported by growth in both passenger and cargo operations. Passenger revenue alone increased by 16 per cent to AED 5.5 billion, reflecting stronger demand and enhanced flight frequency. The carrier flew 5 million passengers in the quarter, a 16 per cent jump year‐on‐year, with a solid load factor of 87 per cent.

Over the past 12 months, Etihad has carried more than 20 million guests-doubling its annual passenger figures in just 30 months-and is now regarded as the fastest-growing airline in the region. Chief Executive Antonoaldo Neves described this milestone as evidence of“sustained growth driven by expanding demand, a dynamic global network, and a clear strategic focus”.

Customer satisfaction surged to record highs, with Q1 scores up 20 per cent versus a year ago. The airline attributed this to refreshed lounge and inflight menus, improved digital services, high-speed Wi‐Fi, and a revamped website and mobile app.

Etihad's fleet currently comprises over 100 aircraft, including the return of its seventh Airbus A380 and the delivery of a Boeing 787‐9 with an Emirati crew, alongside its first of three Airbus A350‐1000s. A further 18 aircraft are expected in 2025, highlighted by the introduction of the A321LR narrow‐body fleet on 1 August, which will feature private First Suites, lie‐flat Business seats, 4K entertainment screens, and high‐speed Wi‐Fi across all cabins.

The airline has added 27 new routes so far in 2025 and plans to operate nearly 90 destinations by year‐end. These network additions form part of Etihad's longer-term strategy to expand its global footprint to over 125 destinations and grow its fleet to more than 170 aircraft, with the aim of carrying 38 million passengers annually by 2030.

Operational efficiency gains also strengthened Etihad's balance sheet. EBITDA rose 32 per cent to AED 1.4 billion, yielding a 21 per cent margin, while net leverage improved to 1.1×, down from 1.9× in March 2024. Cash flow from operations reached AED 1.8 billion, an 11 per cent improvement.

These developments follow a broader resurgence at Etihad. The carrier turned around from consecutive annual losses of recent years to report a record USD 476 million profit in 2024, flying 18.5 million passengers that year-a 32 per cent increase-and generating revenue of nearly USD 6.9 billion. The Q1 results affirm progress in cost optimisation, network rationalisation and fleet modernisation initiated under CEO Neves since taking the helm in 2022 under Abu Dhabi sovereign fund ADQ.

Looking ahead, Etihad plans to sustain delivery of 20-plus new aircraft annually, including further Boeing 787s and Airbus A350s, to meet projected demand. It is also preparing infrastructure and service upgrades connected to Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport, whose terminal expansion tripled annual capacity to 45 million passengers, reinforcing the city's role as a global hub.

On the route front, 16 further destinations have been announced for 2025, complementing an already swift rollout of 27 new routes. The A321LR rollout from August will unlock First Class on single‐aisle sectors, with an upgraded passenger experience including concierge transfers, chauffeur services and luggage‐free travel in Abu Dhabi.

Etihad's turnaround, driven by disciplined execution of its“Journey 2030” strategy, has paid off. With record profits, growing customer satisfaction and a fleet age structure among the youngest globally, the airline is moving ahead of Gulf competitors as a stronger, customer‐centric global carrier.

