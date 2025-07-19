Everything Like“Greta” Loves: Eco-Opera In Berlin

MENAFN - USA Art News) The new production of the“Cassandra opera,” which premiered on June 19 at the Berlin State Opera, Staatsoper Unter den Linden, places significant emphasis on its compelling plot.

This“Cassandra” opera, composed by Belgian artist Bernard Foccroulle, features a libretto by Canadian writer Matthew Jocelyn and unfolds across thirteen scenes with a prologue. It had its first performance on September 10, 2023, at the Théâtre Royal de la Monnaie in Brussels. The narrative intertwines the experiences of climate researcher Sandra with the tales of the mythological Trojan prophetess Cassandra, creating a unique blend that resonates with contemporary issues.

The idea of connecting the mythological figure of Cassandra with modern themes is particularly effective. Many can recall moments when they've warned about potential dangers, only to go unheeded as the warning materialized. Yet, being ignored does not necessarily equate to being right. An opera, as with any artistic work, can explore myriad topics, provided the execution captures interest and talent. Upon hearing about this premiere, I felt cautious, as the“Cassandra opera” engages with the timely subject of climate change-a theme that has become a key entry point for securing funding in the arts.

Indeed, this is the first opera crafted by Bernard Foccroulle, who served as the director of La Monnaie from 1992 to 2007. He wrote it for the Berlin State Opera from 2020 to 2022, under the commission of its current director, Peter de Caluwe. For several years, De Caluwe has been“modernizing” classical works, seeking out new meanings that even the original authors might not have contemplated.

The libretto is presented in English, chosen not only for Jocelyn's fluency but also for its“rhythmic and laconic” quality, reflecting the“natural language” of today's environmental activism. In an interview, Foccroulle expressed his intention not to create an“activist opera,” but rather to portray the“tragedy of young activists today.” Looking ahead, it appears I missed the intended tragedy, unless the composer refers to the insufficient recognition of these young voices in our society.

A concise summary on the theater's website emphasizes that this production aims to highlight critical issues surrounding climate change. In summary, the“Cassandra opera” at the Berlin State Opera exemplifies the fusion of modern opera and eco-conscious art, pushing the boundaries of traditional storytelling while shining a light on vital contemporary concerns.