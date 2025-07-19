US Announces Syria-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The US ambassador to Turkey, Tom Barrack, has announced a ceasefire agreement between Syria and Israel, a media report said on Saturday.

Barrack said in a post on X early Saturday that the ceasefire was“supported” by Washington and“embraced” by Turkey, Jordan, and Syria's neighboring countries, Al Jazeera reported.

In his announcement, Barrack called on Druze, Bedouins, Sunnis, and other minorities to lay down their weapons and work together to build a new, united Syrian identity based on peace and prosperity with its neighbors.

There has been no official comment yet from Syrian or Israeli authorities.

This development follows heavy Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday, targeting Syria's Ministry of Defence in central Damascus and Syrian government forces in the Suwayda region.

